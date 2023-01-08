PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML), a public sector university Islamabad handed a shocking defeat to Islamia College Peshawar in the opening match of the ongoing All Pakistan Inter-University Men Volleyball Championship being played at Indoor Hall of the University Campus on Sunday.

The final round of the Championship organized by the Directorate of sports University of Peshawar, is going on inside the campus with a large number of spectators there and enjoying the thrilling battle.

In the first match, NUML recorded a shocking defeat against the Islamia College University Peshawar team in straight sets, the score was 25-20, 25-21 and 25-23. Only in the last and third set, Islamia College University players did some resistance, otherwise the NUML Islamabad team dominated the full session of the match by not giving much room to their rival to strike back.

In the second match, Poonch University of Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir defeated Minhas University Lahore by 25-12, 25-21 and 25-12 in another one-sided match. Punjab University defeated Karachi University by 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15. Karachi University players were unable to stop the onrushing offense of Punjab University players and beat them with one-sided affairs. Islamia University Bahawalpur recorded victory against University of Management and Technology Lahore in a thrilling five sets battle.

The match continued for two hours wherein both the players of Islamia University Bahawalpur and University of Management Technology Lahore exhibited some good display of attacking smashes and strong blocking at the net. The setters of each of the sides played a key role in defeating their respective rivals blocking at the net. The score was 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 and 15-14. In the final round of the All Pakistan Inter-University Volleyball Championship, a total of sixteen, one each team from all the 14 zones besides the winners and runners-up of the last year Championship.

In the other matches University of Sargodha defeated the University of Karachi by 3-0, the score was 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21, Islamia University Bahawalpur won against UMT Lahore by 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 and 15-14. All Pakistan sixteen best university teams are participating in the final round of the Inter-University Volleyball Championship. The final will be played on January 10.

On this occasion, Director of Sports Peshawar University Bahr Karam was the special guest along with Dr. Noorzada, Deputy Director of Higher education Arshad Hussain, Sajjad Ahmed, and other important personalities were present.