Open Menu

NUML Wins Intervarsity Football Men's C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 07, 2023 | 11:58 PM

NUML wins Intervarsity Football Men's C'ship

NUML, Islamabad downed Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi by 2-0 in the final of Intervarsity Football Men's Championship at University Ground on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) NUML, Islamabad downed Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi by 2-0 in the final of Intervarsity Football Men's Championship at University Ground on Thursday.

Both teams displayed top notch in the game but at the end NUML came out victorious.

The Football Championship was part of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Trophy and was organized by Directorate of sports PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi in collaboration with HEC.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.Muhammad Naeem was the chief guest on the occasion.

Related Topics

Football Islamabad Sports Agriculture Rawalpindi HEC Top

Recent Stories

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

8 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

7 minutes ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

26 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

29 minutes ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

25 minutes ago
Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

25 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

25 minutes ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

33 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

25 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

25 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports