ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) NUML, Islamabad downed Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi by 2-0 in the final of Intervarsity Football Men's Championship at University Ground on Thursday.

Both teams displayed top notch in the game but at the end NUML came out victorious.

The Football Championship was part of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Trophy and was organized by Directorate of sports PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi in collaboration with HEC.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.Muhammad Naeem was the chief guest on the occasion.