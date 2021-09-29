UrduPoint.com

Nuno Vows Not To Crack Under Spurs Pressure

Muhammad Rameez 19 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:44 PM

Nuno vows not to crack under Spurs pressure

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Wednesday he will not be affected by the mounting pressure sparked by his side's wretched run

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Wednesday he will not be affected by the mounting pressure sparked by his side's wretched run.

Nuno's team were woeful in Sunday's 3-1 defeat at north London rivals Arsenal as they suffered a third successive Premier League loss.

Tottenham have conceded three goals in each of their last three league matches and some fans stayed behind to call for Nuno to be sacked after the Arsenal debacle.

Nuno was far from Tottenham's first choice to replace Jose Mourinho in the close-season and there have already been reports the former Wolves boss will be on borrowed time if results don't improve quickly.

However, Nuno is adamant he can cope with the scrutiny and get Tottenham back on track, starting with Thursday's Europa Conference League group match against Mura.

"I'm not worried about the judgements. What I'm worried about is how we can play better," Nuno said.

"The judgement, and the criticism, and the opinion and all of that is all part of it. We have to deal with that.

"That doesn't interfere with the way we work, it can only distract us. I'm very simple, telling you: my focus is how can we improve, how can we improve?"Although Tottenham won their first three league games of the Nuno era, supporters are unhappy with his conservative tactics.

They have had less shots than any other Premier League side, created less chances from open play and covered less distance.

