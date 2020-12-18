UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nurmagomedov Says Winning BBC's World Sport Star Award 'Means A Lot'

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:07 PM

Nurmagomedov Says Winning BBC's World Sport Star Award 'Means a Lot'

Russian undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was voted BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year, has expressed appreciation for the recognition, saying that the award "means a lot" to him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was voted BBC sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year, has expressed appreciation for the recognition, saying that the award "means a lot" to him.

Earlier in the day, Nurmagomedov clinched the BBC's annual World Sport Star 2020 award, beating other nominees including international stars like US basketball player LeBron James, golf superstar Dustin Johnson and Irish boxing sensation Katie Taylor.

"This award means a lot for me. Recognition is the one of the biggest motivation in life, as in the sport," Nurmagomedov said on Instagram.

On October 24, Nurmagomedov defeated US fighter Justin Gaethje, successfully defending the lightweight title of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the third time, and announced his retirement. He has not had a single loss throughout his record-setting MMA career.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Ireland October Dustin Johnson 2020 Boxing Instagram

Recent Stories

Model Courts awards RI to 6 accused

4 minutes ago

Share of Green Energy in EU's Overall Consumption ..

4 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India was planning for s ..

27 minutes ago

CM GB demands population based new seat for Hunza

4 minutes ago

SU extends date for online submission examination ..

12 minutes ago

Hundreds of Nigerian schoolboys released after six ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.