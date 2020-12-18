Russian undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was voted BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year, has expressed appreciation for the recognition, saying that the award "means a lot" to him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was voted BBC sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year, has expressed appreciation for the recognition, saying that the award "means a lot" to him.

Earlier in the day, Nurmagomedov clinched the BBC's annual World Sport Star 2020 award, beating other nominees including international stars like US basketball player LeBron James, golf superstar Dustin Johnson and Irish boxing sensation Katie Taylor.

"This award means a lot for me. Recognition is the one of the biggest motivation in life, as in the sport," Nurmagomedov said on Instagram.

On October 24, Nurmagomedov defeated US fighter Justin Gaethje, successfully defending the lightweight title of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the third time, and announced his retirement. He has not had a single loss throughout his record-setting MMA career.