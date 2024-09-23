Nurpur Lions Fined For Slow Over-rate
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 05:36 PM
FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) The Nurpur Lions have been fined for slow over-rate in their 22 September game of Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup against the Engro Dolphins, which they lost by 16 runs but still qualified for the playoff stage on Sunday night, at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.
All the eleven playing members of the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team have been fined five per cent of their match fees as per the article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which deals with over-rate offences.
The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Faisal Aafreedi and Imtiaz Iqbal as the Lions were found to be one over short of the stipulated time.
