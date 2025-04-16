Nvidia Expects $5.5 Bn Hit As US Targets Chips Sent To China
Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2025 | 10:10 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Nvidia on Tuesday notified regulators that it expects a $5.5 billion hit this quarter due to a new US licensing requirement on the Primary chip it can legally sell in China.
US officials last week told Nvidia it must obtain licenses to export its H20 chips to China because of concerns they may be used in supercomputers there, the Silicon Valley company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
Shares of Nvidia, which have seen high volatility since US President Donald Trump made a major tariffs announcement on April 2, were down more than six percent in after-market trades.
The new licensing rule applies to Nvidia GPUs (graphics processing units) with bandwidth similar to that of the H20.
The United States had already restricted exports to China of Nvidia's most sophisticated GPUs, tailored for powering top-end artificial intelligence models.
Nvidia was told the licensing requirement on H20 chips would last indefinitely, it said in the filing.
Nvidia's current fiscal quarter ends on April 27.
"First quarter results are expected to include up to approximately $5.5 billion of charges associated with H20 products for inventory, purchase commitments, and related reserves," Nvidia said in the filing.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said publicly that the AI chip powerhouse will balance legal compliance and technological advances under Trump, and that nothing will stop the global advancement of artificial intelligence.
"We'll continue to do that and we'll be able to do that just fine," the Taiwan-born entrepreneur told reporters late last year.
Trump's predecessor Joe Biden restricted Nvidia from selling some of its top AI chips to China, which the United States sees as a strategic competitor in technology.
Global markets have been on a roller coaster since Trump's April 2 announcement, declining sharply before partially recovering with his 90-day pause on the steepest tariff rates last week.
Trump warned Sunday that no country would be getting "off the hook" on tariffs despite a 90-day reprieve on some levies, while also downplaying exemptions for Chinese technology.
Most nations will now face a baseline 10 percent tariff for the near-three-month period -- except China, which launched a tit-for-tat escalation.
China has sought to present itself as a stable alternative to an erratic Washington, courting countries spooked by the global economic storm.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Nvidia expects $5.5 bn hit as US targets chips sent to China58 seconds ago
-
Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 1610 hours ago
-
Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups11 hours ago
-
Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosts grand dinner to promote skiing, winter tourism in Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Grand sports gala opens in state-run MUST university11 hours ago
-
Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national hockey teams14 hours ago
-
Sidra, Fatima all but secure world cup spot for Pak1 day ago
-
Sahibzada Farhan’s blazing century powers Islamabad United to thumping win over Zalmi1 day ago
-
Hockey, table tennis competitions held under Derajaat Festival2 days ago
-
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 102 days ago
-
Nimra to lead Pak women blind cricket team for its first-ever int’l tour to Australia3 days ago
-
Women’s softball event from May 33 days ago