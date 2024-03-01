NYPD cricket team visits CPO, meets ICCPO

The New York Police Department's (NYPD) cricket team here on Friday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad and met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The New York Police Department's (NYPD) cricket team here on Friday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad and met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The Islamabad Capital Police officers and cricket team members were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting various matters were discussed including the inauguration of sport events.

The ICCPO said that the purpose of the cricket event was to boost the morale of police personnel, attract them towards healthy activities and promote mental and physical well-being along with law and order duties.

He emphasized that sports bring refinement in character, maturity in roles and contribute to a healthy society. He further mentioned that such initiatives help reduce the gap between the police and the public. Sports are essential for improving health and in the future, such sports activities will continue to foster better cooperation among different departments, he added.