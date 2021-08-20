UrduPoint.com

NZ Cricket Great Cairns Off Life Support

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

NZ cricket great Cairns off life support

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand cricket legend Chris Cairns has been taken off life support and his condition is improving after a major heart scare, a family spokesman said Friday.

Cairns, 51, one of the world's top all-rounders in the early 2000s, was rushed to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital this month and placed in intensive care in a specialist cardiac unit.

He was reported to have suffered an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery.

The cricketer's lawyer Aaron Lloyd on Friday shared what he said was "great news" about Cairns.

"I'm pleased to say that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family," Lloyd posted on social media.

"They are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and ask for continued privacy." A hospital spokesman said Cairns' condition had improved from "serious but stable" to "stable".

Cairns played 62 Tests between 1989 and 2004, averaging 29.4 with the ball and 33.53 with the bat, including 87 sixes -- a world record at the time.

However, his on-field achievements were overshadowed by match-fixing allegations, strongly denied by Cairns, that resulted in two court cases.

Cairns was cleared on both occasions but complained his reputation had been "scorched" regardless.

Related Topics

Cricket World Social Media Cairns Sydney Family All From Top Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

31 minutes ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

9 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.