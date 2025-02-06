‘NZ Fully Prepared To Do Well In Tri-nation Series, Champions Trophy’; Jacob Oram
New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram said that the New Zealand cricketers were familiar with the pitch and weather condition in the sub-continent and were fully prepared to do well in the tri-nation series and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
Talking to the media men prior to a practice session under flood-lights at the LCCA ground here on Thursday night, he said the New Zealand cricketers were not as foreign to the conditions in the sub-continent like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as they used to be, adding that a lot of cricket was being played around the world.
‘And they have been travelling to these parts for the franchise leagues and the guys are fully aware what they are playing on, the pitches, the temperature and this knowledge is part and parcel of the modern cricket landscape,’ he said, adding, he was surprised to be playing in colder conditions in Pakistan.
Oram, a former fast-bowling all-rounder, said that the tri-nation series was the stepping-stone towards their journey to the big trophy – the ICC Men’s Champions trophy 2025 – and they needed to do well in the series against Pakistan and South Africa.
On the question of too many all-rounders in the squad, he said it was a positive thing for the team that they had multi-skilled cricketers who could deliver for the team in bowling and batting when required.
On the chances of New Zealand getting the better of India or Pakistan, he said the Kiwis were capable of beating these teams, adding that any team could beat the other in modern cricket. He said the New Zealand team had played quite good cricket against Pakistan over the past year and they know them well, adding, the tri-nation series experience would serve them in good stead.
On the Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand, Oram said it a pretty open group and the fan would find to watch some tight games during the CT 25.
Oram said the New Zealand had the services of some good spinners including the captain Mitchell Santner, adding that the teams were familiar with the conditions in the sub-continent.
