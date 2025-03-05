NZ Score 56-1 In First Powerplay Against SA
Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) New Zealand lost opener Will Young in the eighth over and scored 56 runs at the end of the first powerplay of the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Will Young 21 (23) fell to a slower ball off Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over while Rachin Ravindra 26 (24) and Kane Williamson 0 (0) were at the crease.
Marco Jansen was expensive as he conceded 30 runs off the four overs and Ngidi gave away 18 runs for one wicket in as many overs.
Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitch Santner won the toss and elected to bat first.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
More Stories From Sports
-
NZ score 56-1 in first powerplay against SA6 minutes ago
-
NZ win toss, bat against SA in semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium36 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in second semi-final3 hours ago
-
Steve Smith announces retirement from ODIs after losing ICC CT 2025 semi-final against India3 hours ago
-
Wales wing Adams ruled out of Scotland Six Nations clash17 hours ago
-
Milan mayor aiming to sell San Siro to Inter and AC Milan by summer17 hours ago
-
Pakistan CC, Alamgir gymkhana reach semi-finals of Nighat Umar T-20 tournament17 hours ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements for Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final18 hours ago
-
Markram doubtful starter for South Africa against New Zealand18 hours ago
-
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped20 hours ago
-
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second semi-final1 day ago
-
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand tour1 day ago