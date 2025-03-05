Open Menu

NZ Score 56-1 In First Powerplay Against SA

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

NZ score 56-1 in first powerplay against SA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) New Zealand lost opener Will Young in the eighth over and scored 56 runs at the end of the first powerplay of the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Will Young 21 (23) fell to a slower ball off Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over while Rachin Ravindra 26 (24) and Kane Williamson 0 (0) were at the crease.

Marco Jansen was expensive as he conceded 30 runs off the four overs and Ngidi gave away 18 runs for one wicket in as many overs.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitch Santner won the toss and elected to bat first.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

37 seconds ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

48 seconds ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

57 seconds ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

46 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

46 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

1 hour ago
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

1 hour ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

2 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports