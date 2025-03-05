NZ score 56-1 in first powerplay against SA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) New Zealand lost opener Will Young in the eighth over and scored 56 runs at the end of the first powerplay of the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Will Young 21 (23) fell to a slower ball off Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over while Rachin Ravindra 26 (24) and Kane Williamson 0 (0) were at the crease.

Marco Jansen was expensive as he conceded 30 runs off the four overs and Ngidi gave away 18 runs for one wicket in as many overs.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitch Santner won the toss and elected to bat first.