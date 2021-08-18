NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Association head Heath Mills says that some players have also expressed concerns about security issues after the Taliban took over control of Afghanistan—the neighboring country of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) New Zealand Cricket Team’s managers were reviewing the ongoing Afghanistan situation in connection with tour to Pakistan to play cricket.

The New Zealand players raised concerns after Taliban took control of Afghanistan, causing doubts about the team’s tour after 18 years of long gap.

Heath Mills, the head of NZ Cricket Players Association, was quoted as saying, “We’re very comfortable with the process we’ve got, but notwithstanding that, with events in Afghanistan in the last few days, it’s very sad what’s happening in that country and people are obviously asking questions of our security check processes,”.

He also said, “That includes players, which is completely understandable.

We just need to assure them of the process, and follow it, and reach a determination,”.

The report stated that New Zealand Cricket’s independent security consultant Reg Dickason would visit Pakistan for a detailed assessment of the situation next week.

“That will take him [Dickason] four or five days and then he’ll report back, and recommend whether the tour goes ahead, or it doesn’t for whatever reason... if there are changes to whatever the plan might be,” Mills said. New Zealand were set to play three ODIs at Rawalpindi on September 17, 19 and 21. They will also take part in five T20Is at Lahore on September 25, 26 and 29, October 1 and 3.