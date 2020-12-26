NZ vs Pak: Williamson, Taylor rescue New Zealand at 13-2 on day one of 1st Test

(@fidahassanain)

Both the players have ended up scoring 128-2 at Tea on first day of first test match against Pakistan.

MOUNT MAUGANUI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) New Zealand gained control position with strong partnership of skipper Kane Williamson (49*) and Ross Taylor (66*) scored 128-2 at Tea on first day of first test match against Pakistan.

Both batsmen gradually gained momentum and rescued their team at 13-2 after they reached 87-2 in overs. They made their 10th hundred-run partnership and did 115 scores till the break for the third wicket partnership.

Tom Latham went back to pavilion with only four runs after Shaheen took his wicket. Second opener Tom Blundell was also taken by Shaheen Afridi.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand in the opening Test.

“The pitch is good for bowling. We will try to restrict them on fewer total and make a good start in the game,” said Rizwan soon after winning the toss.

Kan Williamson said that they won against the West Indies last month, pointing out that they had a good track record on this match. “We’ll try to post a high total on it,” he added.