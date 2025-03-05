NZ Win Toss, Bat Against SA In Semi-final At Gaddafi Stadium
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) New Zealand Captain Mitch Santner won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Both teams are vying for a win to get a step closer to play for the ICC trophy which has alluded both the teams since 2000. South Africa won the Champions Trophy (named ICC Knockout Trophy then) in 1998 while New Zealand were victorious in 2000.
South Africa have been emboldened by the return of their captain Temba Bavuma to the side while all- rounder Aiden Markram is also part of the team although he was a doubtful starter till Tuesday evening for the all-important tie.
New Zealand enjoy an upper hand over their rivals as they beat them last time both the teams met at the same venue during the tri-nation series – the trophy they went on to win by beating Pakistan at the National stadium Karachi last month.
The winner of the second semi-final will meet India in the final of the Champions Trophy who have already qualified for the final after a win over Australia at the Dubai Internations Stadium (DIS) Dubai the other night.
Teams:
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Santner (Captain), Matt Henry, K Jamieson, Will O'Rourke
Earlier, Pakistan’s Javelin thrower, Olympic gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem carried the trophy to the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore prior to the New Zealand and South Africa semi-final.
Recent Stories
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
More Stories From Sports
-
NZ win toss, bat against SA in semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium6 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in second semi-final2 hours ago
-
Steve Smith announces retirement from ODIs after losing ICC CT 2025 semi-final against India3 hours ago
-
Wales wing Adams ruled out of Scotland Six Nations clash16 hours ago
-
Milan mayor aiming to sell San Siro to Inter and AC Milan by summer16 hours ago
-
Pakistan CC, Alamgir gymkhana reach semi-finals of Nighat Umar T-20 tournament17 hours ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements for Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final17 hours ago
-
Markram doubtful starter for South Africa against New Zealand18 hours ago
-
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped20 hours ago
-
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second semi-final24 hours ago
-
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand tour24 hours ago
-
Shane Watson terms Champions Trophy 2006 high watermark of his career24 hours ago