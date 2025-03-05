NZ win toss, bat against SA in semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) New Zealand Captain Mitch Santner won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams are vying for a win to get a step closer to play for the ICC trophy which has alluded both the teams since 2000. South Africa won the Champions Trophy (named ICC Knockout Trophy then) in 1998 while New Zealand were victorious in 2000.

South Africa have been emboldened by the return of their captain Temba Bavuma to the side while all- rounder Aiden Markram is also part of the team although he was a doubtful starter till Tuesday evening for the all-important tie.

New Zealand enjoy an upper hand over their rivals as they beat them last time both the teams met at the same venue during the tri-nation series – the trophy they went on to win by beating Pakistan at the National stadium Karachi last month.

The winner of the second semi-final will meet India in the final of the Champions Trophy who have already qualified for the final after a win over Australia at the Dubai Internations Stadium (DIS) Dubai the other night.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Santner (Captain), Matt Henry, K Jamieson, Will O'Rourke

Earlier, Pakistan’s Javelin thrower, Olympic gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem carried the trophy to the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore prior to the New Zealand and South Africa semi-final.