UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NZ Women Blind Cricket Team To Tour Pakistan Next Year

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

NZ women blind cricket team to tour Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The New Zealand women blind cricket team would tour Pakistan in October or November next year for a series against the national side.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said we have been in talks with the New Zealand Blind Cricket Council and they were more than willing to tour Pakistan next year.

"This would be the first time that the New Zealand women blind cricket team would tour Pakistan for a series," he told APP.

He said further details regarding the tour would be announced after the matter was finalized between both the blind cricket bodies.

Earlier, Nepal women's blind team played a five-match series against Pakistan in February this year. This was the first international women blind series which was won by the visitors 4-0.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Nepal February October November Women

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

14 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

15 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

15 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.