Oath taking ceremony of Class-IV of Directorate of Sports KP held

The oath taking ceremony of the Class-IV employees of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar was held at Lala Rafique Sports Arena here at Qayyum Stadium on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The oath taking ceremony of the Class-IV employees of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar was held at Lala Rafique sports Arena here at Qayyum Stadium on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Wajid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who took oath from the newly elected office-bearers including Chairman Aftab Khan, President Fahim Khan, Chairman All Secretariat Coordination Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Union Zafarullah Khan Yousafzai, Provincial President Class IV Babar Bangash, Drivers Association President Manzoor Khan were also present.

In his address, MPA Malik Wajid Khan congratulated the newly elected Cabinet, said that Qayyum Stadium Peshawar is a beautiful place, and got the honor of holding national and international events in which the rule of Class-IV is vital as far as the success of these Games are considered.

The success of the competitions is due to all the third class employees, he said. He said whenever he visited the Stadium, he found it a clean and green atmosphere.

He assured the fourth class employees of their full support and promised to speak to them in every form for all their legitimate demands.

He said efforts have been taken for permanent enrollment of the contractual employees. Given the opportunity, we decided to retain the employees in all the four posts except those who had been on contract for years, he informed.

Earlier, Faheem Gul, Zafar Khan Yousafzai, Malik Manzoor and Khalid Khan also addressed the function. Later, MPA Malik Wajid Khan took oath from the newly elected cabinet comprising Aftab Gul (Chairman), Faheen Jan (President), Alam Zaib (Senior Vice President), Zulfiqar Khan (VP), Iltaf Khan (VP), Tariq Kamal (VP), Khalid Khan (Secretary General), Mohsin Khan (Deputy Secretary), Farid Ullah (Joint Secretary), Miss Hadia Batool (Office Secretary), Zia Ur Rehman (Finance Secretary), Nadeem Khan (Finance Secretary), Usman (Press Secretary), Najmul Hasan (Sports Secretary), Qazi Naeem Ullah (Legal Adviser), Masal Khan (PRO).