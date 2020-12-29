UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oath Taking Ceremony Of Class-IV Of Directorate Of Sports KP Held

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

Oath taking ceremony of Class-IV of Directorate of Sports KP held

The oath taking ceremony of the Class-IV employees of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar was held at Lala Rafique Sports Arena here at Qayyum Stadium on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The oath taking ceremony of the Class-IV employees of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar was held at Lala Rafique sports Arena here at Qayyum Stadium on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Wajid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who took oath from the newly elected office-bearers including Chairman Aftab Khan, President Fahim Khan, Chairman All Secretariat Coordination Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Union Zafarullah Khan Yousafzai, Provincial President Class IV Babar Bangash, Drivers Association President Manzoor Khan were also present.

In his address, MPA Malik Wajid Khan congratulated the newly elected Cabinet, said that Qayyum Stadium Peshawar is a beautiful place, and got the honor of holding national and international events in which the rule of Class-IV is vital as far as the success of these Games are considered.

The success of the competitions is due to all the third class employees, he said. He said whenever he visited the Stadium, he found it a clean and green atmosphere.

He assured the fourth class employees of their full support and promised to speak to them in every form for all their legitimate demands.

He said efforts have been taken for permanent enrollment of the contractual employees. Given the opportunity, we decided to retain the employees in all the four posts except those who had been on contract for years, he informed.

Earlier, Faheem Gul, Zafar Khan Yousafzai, Malik Manzoor and Khalid Khan also addressed the function. Later, MPA Malik Wajid Khan took oath from the newly elected cabinet comprising Aftab Gul (Chairman), Faheen Jan (President), Alam Zaib (Senior Vice President), Zulfiqar Khan (VP), Iltaf Khan (VP), Tariq Kamal (VP), Khalid Khan (Secretary General), Mohsin Khan (Deputy Secretary), Farid Ullah (Joint Secretary), Miss Hadia Batool (Office Secretary), Zia Ur Rehman (Finance Secretary), Nadeem Khan (Finance Secretary), Usman (Press Secretary), Najmul Hasan (Sports Secretary), Qazi Naeem Ullah (Legal Adviser), Masal Khan (PRO).

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Provincial Assembly Mohsin Khan Wajid Khan All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Over 0.2 million children to be administered typho ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Robotic Platform Autonomously Covers 18 Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Girl Guide Association can perform well in Billion ..

4 minutes ago

Kastro vows to use modern technology to acquaint n ..

4 minutes ago

Qadri, Afghan envoy reiterate commitment to resolv ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.