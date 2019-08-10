Obaid Ullah wins Independence Day cycling race

Obaid Ullah of Peshawar clinched the Independence Day Cycling Race held at Northern By-Pass here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Obaid Ullah of Peshawar clinched the Independence Day Cycling Race held at Northern By-Pass here on Saturday.

Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federtion formally inaugurated the 25-km race of the Individual Time Trials were in cyclists from all the seven divisional headquarters comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar took part.

Obaid, a promising cyclist clinched the trophy by recording his best time, followed by Siddique, also from Peshawar.

Aftab of Swat took third position, Aziz of Mardan and Ijaz of Peshawar remained at fourth and fifth and Ajmal of Dera Ismail Khan took sixth position respectively.

At the end of the Cycle Race Nazim Town-I Zahid Nadeem was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony gave away trophies and cash prize to the position holders. President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, Secretary Nasir Mohmand, DSO Peshawar Syed Jaffar Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present while holding national flag.