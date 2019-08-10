UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obaid Ullah Wins Independence Day Cycling Race

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 03:57 PM

Obaid Ullah wins Independence Day cycling race

Obaid Ullah of Peshawar clinched the Independence Day Cycling Race held at Northern By-Pass here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Obaid Ullah of Peshawar clinched the Independence Day Cycling Race held at Northern By-Pass here on Saturday.

Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federtion formally inaugurated the 25-km race of the Individual Time Trials were in cyclists from all the seven divisional headquarters comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar took part.

Obaid, a promising cyclist clinched the trophy by recording his best time, followed by Siddique, also from Peshawar.

Aftab of Swat took third position, Aziz of Mardan and Ijaz of Peshawar remained at fourth and fifth and Ajmal of Dera Ismail Khan took sixth position respectively.

At the end of the Cycle Race Nazim Town-I Zahid Nadeem was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony gave away trophies and cash prize to the position holders. President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, Secretary Nasir Mohmand, DSO Peshawar Syed Jaffar Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present while holding national flag.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Cycling Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Independence All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Typhoon Lekima: 13 dead and a million evacuated in ..

8 minutes ago

Pharma industry can get share global market

8 minutes ago

Another lie of Shehbaz Sharif stands exposed on fl ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed Executive Di ..

8 minutes ago

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 to release on December 1 ..

8 minutes ago

115 power pilferers caught in Multan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.