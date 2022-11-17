Obaidullah wins U15 National Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Obaid Ullah won the trophy of All Pakistan Boys Under-15 Squash Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Thursday.

Obaid Ullah faced tough resistance in the final against Haris Zahid, the score was 12-11, 4-11, 11-8 and 11-8.

The two players, Obaid Ullah and Haris Zahid played well and gave each other a tough fight. Some fine strokes were also witnessed wherein Obaid dominated the final and did not give much time to Haris Zahid to strike back.

Chief referee Manoor Zaman, squash legend Mohibullah Khan, squash champion Aamir Atlas Khan, Amjad Khan, Wazir Muhammad, coaches and personalities were present. Prizes were distributed among the players.