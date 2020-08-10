UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OCA Announces New Dates Of Asian Beach Games In China, Secretary POA

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:57 PM

OCA announces new dates of Asian Beach Games in China, Secretary POA

By Sohail Ali The Olympic Council of Asia has announced the new dates of the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in the City of Sanya, China which will now commence on April 2 , 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali The Olympic Council of Asia has announced the new dates of the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in the City of Sanya, China which will now commence on April 2 , 2021.

Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said here on Monday that OCA has officially communicated the new dates of the mega sports event which will conclude on April 10.

" The name of the Games, i.e. the Sixth Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020, and the logo of the Games will remain unchanged", said POA official.

He said the decision taken jointly in collaboration with Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee (SABGOC) will ensure the safety of the athletes and officials as well as the spectators in these unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports China Sanya April 2020 Olympics Event Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan must honour pledge in Jinnah’s 11 Augus ..

1 minute ago

Umar Akmal case: PCB to file appeal with CAS

4 minutes ago

Issues of deepening cooperation with WHO were disc ..

7 minutes ago

Asefa Bhutto Zardari says her father was indicted ..

19 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Ham ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab health minister calls on Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.