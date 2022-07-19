UrduPoint.com

OCA Announces New Dates Of Asian Games, POA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

OCA announces new dates of Asian Games, POA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association said on Tuesday that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had announced the new dates of the 19th Asian Games, which will now be held in Hangzhou from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.

The 19th Asian Games was originally planned to be held in Hangzhou from 10th to 25th of September 2022, however due to the COVID 19 global pandemic the Games were postponed by the OCA Executive board (EB) on 6th of May 2022 and a "Task Force" was created by the EB to finalise the new dates for the Games, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary POA while referring to the OCA letter received by the POA He said " the Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events.

The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB.

"The OCA thanks HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee, as well as the Governments at all levels for their hard work in preparing for the Games during the pandemic and ensuring they can take place next year. The OCA would also like to express its appreciation for the patience shown by the National Olympic Committees and International Federation/Asian Federations and other stakeholders.

" The OCA looks forward to celebrating the best Asian Games ever in Hangzhou in September 2023".

Related Topics

Pakistan China Hangzhou May September October Olympics All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

32 minutes ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

1 hour ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.