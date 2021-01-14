OCA has postponed Asian Indoor Games: POA secretary

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Thursday said that the Olympic Council of Asia had postponed the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which were to be held in Bangkok and Chonburi Province in Thailand.

"The event was to be held from 21 to 30 May 2021, and now will be held from 10 to 20th of March 2022," he said after receiving official letter from the OCA regarding postponement of the AsiN premier activity.

"The situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent had brought about the postponement.

"The decision was made by the OCA after an in-depth discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Thailand National Olympic Committee, and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Organizing Committee," said the POA secretary.

The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants.