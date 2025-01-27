Ocean Siddiqsons National Juniors Tennis Championship Kicks Off At DA Creek Club
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2025 | 07:39 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Ocean Siddiqsons National Juniors Tennis Championship has begun at the DA Creek Club, featuring a series of competitive matches in various categories.
Juniors Under 18 Singles - Qualifying Round
Zain Saeed defeated Arslan in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
Arham Shahzad overcame Umair Rajper 6-3, 6-2.
Juniors Under 18 Singles - 1st Round
Zayd Zaman secured victory against Faiz Ilyas 6-3, 6-3.
Laraib Shamsi beat Hasan Ali 6-3, 6-3.
Ali Bachani triumphed over Zain Nomi 6-3, 6-2.
Taimoor Ansari dominated Muzammil Bhand with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Ruhab Faisal edged past Waqas Janas 6-2, 7-5.
Hazik Areejo defeated M. Junaid in a hard-fought match 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Under 14 Singles - Qualifying Round
Syed Sufyan defeated M. Ahmed Kath 4-0, 4-0.
Hamdan Nouman beat Hassan Farhan 4-2, 5-4.
Arman Ali won against Mujtaba Dayaan 4-0, 4-0.
Mustafa Chottani triumphed over Sohail 4-1, 4-2.
Under 14 Singles - Main Draw 1st Round
Ibrahim Hussain Gill came from behind to beat Yahya Haleem 1-4, 4-1, 5-4.
M. Rayan Khan defeated Meer Abbas Bhagat 4-2, 4-1.
Zayd Zaman continued his strong performance, beating Zain Nomi 4-2, 4-1.
