Open Menu

Ocean Siddiqsons National Juniors Tennis Championship Kicks Off At DA Creek Club

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club

The Ocean Siddiqsons National Juniors Tennis Championship has begun at the DA Creek Club, featuring a series of competitive matches in various categories

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Ocean Siddiqsons National Juniors Tennis Championship has begun at the DA Creek Club, featuring a series of competitive matches in various categories.

Juniors Under 18 Singles - Qualifying Round

Zain Saeed defeated Arslan in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

Arham Shahzad overcame Umair Rajper 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Under 18 Singles - 1st Round

Zayd Zaman secured victory against Faiz Ilyas 6-3, 6-3.

Laraib Shamsi beat Hasan Ali 6-3, 6-3.

Ali Bachani triumphed over Zain Nomi 6-3, 6-2.

Taimoor Ansari dominated Muzammil Bhand with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Ruhab Faisal edged past Waqas Janas 6-2, 7-5.

Hazik Areejo defeated M. Junaid in a hard-fought match 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Under 14 Singles - Qualifying Round

Syed Sufyan defeated M. Ahmed Kath 4-0, 4-0.

Hamdan Nouman beat Hassan Farhan 4-2, 5-4.

Arman Ali won against Mujtaba Dayaan 4-0, 4-0.

Mustafa Chottani triumphed over Sohail 4-1, 4-2.

Under 14 Singles - Main Draw 1st Round

Ibrahim Hussain Gill came from behind to beat Yahya Haleem 1-4, 4-1, 5-4.

M. Rayan Khan defeated Meer Abbas Bhagat 4-2, 4-1.

Zayd Zaman continued his strong performance, beating Zain Nomi 4-2, 4-1.

Recent Stories

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s s ..

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities

8 minutes ago
 Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

21 minutes ago
 Lebanese try again to return to southern border vi ..

Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages

3 minutes ago
 SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on J ..

SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 29

8 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western c ..

Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western condemnation

3 minutes ago
 Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis champions ..

Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club

4 minutes ago
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House o ..

Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament

4 minutes ago
 Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster ..

Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan

5 minutes ago
 All available resources to be utilized for welfare ..

All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons ..

5 minutes ago
 SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulation ..

SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 2015

5 minutes ago
 IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person

IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person

5 minutes ago
 DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote ..

DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote healthcare sector jobs at Ara ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports