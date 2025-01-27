Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club

The Ocean Siddiqsons National Juniors Tennis Championship has begun at the DA Creek Club, featuring a series of competitive matches in various categories

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Ocean Siddiqsons National Juniors Tennis Championship has begun at the DA Creek Club, featuring a series of competitive matches in various categories.

Juniors Under 18 Singles - Qualifying Round

Zain Saeed defeated Arslan in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

Arham Shahzad overcame Umair Rajper 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Under 18 Singles - 1st Round

Zayd Zaman secured victory against Faiz Ilyas 6-3, 6-3.

Laraib Shamsi beat Hasan Ali 6-3, 6-3.

Ali Bachani triumphed over Zain Nomi 6-3, 6-2.

Taimoor Ansari dominated Muzammil Bhand with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Ruhab Faisal edged past Waqas Janas 6-2, 7-5.

Hazik Areejo defeated M. Junaid in a hard-fought match 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Under 14 Singles - Qualifying Round

Syed Sufyan defeated M. Ahmed Kath 4-0, 4-0.

Hamdan Nouman beat Hassan Farhan 4-2, 5-4.

Arman Ali won against Mujtaba Dayaan 4-0, 4-0.

Mustafa Chottani triumphed over Sohail 4-1, 4-2.

Under 14 Singles - Main Draw 1st Round

Ibrahim Hussain Gill came from behind to beat Yahya Haleem 1-4, 4-1, 5-4.

M. Rayan Khan defeated Meer Abbas Bhagat 4-2, 4-1.

Zayd Zaman continued his strong performance, beating Zain Nomi 4-2, 4-1.