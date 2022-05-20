OCS to stream TWG 2022 at Olympics.com

The International World Games Association (IWGA) and the Birmingham Organizing Committee team up with the Olympic Channel Services (OCS), to stream

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The International World Games Association (IWGA) and the Birmingham Organizing Committee team up with the Olympic Channel Services (OCS), to stream. The World Games 2022 (TWG) at Olympics.com in the United States from July 7 to 17.

According to a press release issued by the organisers, the agreement with Olympic Channel Services (OCS) will see a comprehensive digital offering to stream the live action from The World Games 2022 (TWG) in Birmingham, Alabama on Olympics.com, the sports content hub of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The OCS will provide a 24/7 feed as well as individual feeds of the multi-sports event, the second time it will be streamed on the platform following its success in 2017.

Nick Sellers, Chief Executive Officer of the Birmingham Organizing Committee,said, "We are excited for the partnership between the IWGA and Olympic Channel Services, ensuring digital coverage of The World Games 2022 for people in the US." IWGA President Jos, Perurena added, "This new agreement marks another important step forward, meaning more visibility for the outstanding athletes and sporting competition at TWG 2022.

" Mark Parkman, General Manager of the Olympic Channel Services, said, "A goal of the Olympics.com platform is to provide more opportunities for people to have access to sports. Our coverage of the World Games 2017 was one of our most successful live events to date. We are convinced that the agreement for the upcoming edition, where even more live action will be available to view, will once again excite and engage fans in the host nation. " This digital streaming agreement is in addition to CBS Sports' wide-ranging coverage in the US. CBS Sports Network will televise one-hour highlight shows after each day of the competition and the CBS Television Network will broadcast two, one-hour specials, with broadcast coverage also streaming live on Paramount+. Fans in the US will now be able to watch nearly all of the 223 medal decisions over 34 live events.

The World Games, Birmingham, US is an international sports event held every four years, in the year following the Summer Olympic Games. Staged over 11 days starting July 7, 3,600 of the world's best athletes will compete in 34 multi-discipline sports.