Odense Open To Be Qualifying Event For 2020-2021 PSA World C'ships

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Odense Open to be qualifying event for 2020-2021 PSA World C'ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Odense Open which was scheduled to take place in Denmark between June 15 to 19, has been named as a qualification event for the 2020-21 PSA World Championships, with the winners set to book their spots in Chicago when the sport's biggest event takes place in July 2021.

The PSA Challenger 5 level tournament, which would be held at the Squash Center Danmark in Odense, will see 40 players attempt to secure a coveted place at the PSA World Championships, with a women's event being held alongside the men's for the first time, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Last year's Odense Open saw Belgium's Jan van den Herrewegen take the trophy after a marathon 92-minute battle with English teenager Sam Todd.

"Since beginning in 2019, the Odense Open has been an extremely well-run tournament and I'm delighted to see the tournament continue as a World Championship qualifying event for the 2020-21 season," said PSA Tour Director Hannah Ridgard-Mason.

"The addition of a women's event will create further playing opportunities for our female athletes on the PSA Challenger Tour and I'm excited to see the action unfold in June."Tournament Promoter Thomas Sogaard said, "We are very proud to have become a qualifying tournament for both women and men for the PSA World Championships in Chicago in July. Our collaboration with the PSA and our sponsors has made it possible again to bring a major sporting event to Odense, Denmark."

More Stories From Sports

