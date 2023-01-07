UrduPoint.com

Odermatt Extends World Cup Lead With Giant Slalom Home Win In Abelboden

Muhammad Rameez Published January 07, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Odermatt extends World Cup lead with giant slalom home win in Abelboden

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt extended his overall World Cup lead on Saturday by winning a second consecutive giant slalom on home snow in Abelboden ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and Swiss compatriot Loic Meillard

Adelboden, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Switzerland's Marco Odermatt extended his overall World Cup lead on Saturday by winning a second consecutive giant slalom on home snow in Abelboden ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and Swiss compatriot Loic Meillard.

Odermatt, who won the overall World Cup title last season, posted the fastest time in both runs down the Arglebargling piste to finish 0.73sec ahead of Kristoffersen with Meillard third at 1.66sec.

The 25-year-old stretched his overall World Cup lead with a 400-point advantage over Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Kristoffersen is a further 81 points adrift in third.

"It's just amazing, crazy, I could really enjoy the race today," said Odermatt, who as cheered all the way by 24,000 spectators waving Swiss flags.

"This is for sure the best place to celebrate a victory.

After last year I knew I could win this race, and now there are these emotions." Odermatt's path to a 17th World Cup success was helped when Norway's Lucas Braathen, the only man to beat him in a giant slalom this season, crashed out on the first run.

Kristoffersen conceded the very fast track suited local hero Odermatt.

"When it's so straight in the second run I have no chance. He is way too good on these straight courses, and when he is in this shape and flying everything is really easy," he said.

"I can't get him when he's in shape like this. He risked a lot. But I am the only one who is somewhere close to him, so that is good."For Odermatt it was his sixth win from 13 starts this season, and his fourth win from five giant slalom.

He leads Kristoffersen by 115 points in the discipline standings with more action in Adelboden on Sunday with the men's slalom.

Related Topics

World Snow Norway Man Lead Sunday National University All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

Bahrain defeat UAE 2-1 in 25th Arabian GulfCup

11 minutes ago
 Suryakumar ton powers India to T20 series win over ..

Suryakumar ton powers India to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

3 minutes ago
 PML-N rejuvenating according to modern requirement ..

PML-N rejuvenating according to modern requirements: Mohammad Zubair

3 minutes ago
 46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking strict action against whea ..

Balochistan govt taking strict action against wheat hoarders to overcome shortfa ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Security Services Find Chinese Tracking Device ..

UK Security Services Find Chinese Tracking Device in Government Car

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.