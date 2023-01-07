Odermatt extends World Cup lead with giant slalom home win in Abelboden

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt extended his overall World Cup lead on Saturday by winning a second consecutive giant slalom on home snow in Abelboden ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and Swiss compatriot Loic Meillard

Odermatt, who won the overall World Cup title last season, posted the fastest time in both runs down the Arglebargling piste to finish 0.73sec ahead of Kristoffersen with Meillard third at 1.66sec.

The 25-year-old stretched his overall World Cup lead with a 400-point advantage over Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Kristoffersen is a further 81 points adrift in third.

"It's just amazing, crazy, I could really enjoy the race today," said Odermatt, who as cheered all the way by 24,000 spectators waving Swiss flags.

"This is for sure the best place to celebrate a victory.

After last year I knew I could win this race, and now there are these emotions." Odermatt's path to a 17th World Cup success was helped when Norway's Lucas Braathen, the only man to beat him in a giant slalom this season, crashed out on the first run.

Kristoffersen conceded the very fast track suited local hero Odermatt.

"When it's so straight in the second run I have no chance. He is way too good on these straight courses, and when he is in this shape and flying everything is really easy," he said.

"I can't get him when he's in shape like this. He risked a lot. But I am the only one who is somewhere close to him, so that is good."For Odermatt it was his sixth win from 13 starts this season, and his fourth win from five giant slalom.

He leads Kristoffersen by 115 points in the discipline standings with more action in Adelboden on Sunday with the men's slalom.