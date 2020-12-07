UrduPoint.com
Odermatt Leads After First Run In Postponed Giant Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:12 PM

Odermatt leads after first run in postponed giant slalom

Santa Caterina di Valfurva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Swiss skier Marco Odermatt led the way after the first round of the giant slalom at Santa Caterina di Valfurva, which was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday.

Odermatt, who tops the discipline standings, edged the Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen by 0.19 seconds with Frenchman Alexis Pinturault a further 0.05sec behind.

The weather cleared up considerably in the Lombardy resort after almost three days of uninterrupted snowfall led to the postponement of the event on Sunday.

Filip Zubcic won Saturday's giant slalom after finishing sixth in the first run. But the Croat will have his work cut out if he is to repeat that success -- he finished in 21st place after the opening run, 1.25sec behind Odermatt.

The second run begins at 1200GMT.

