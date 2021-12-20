UrduPoint.com

Odermatt Quickest After First Run At Alta Badia

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Alta Badia, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Switzerland's Marco Odermatt clocked the best time in the first run of the World Cup giant slalom race at Alta Badia on Monday.

Only the Italian Luca De Aliprandini, who went out first, was able to keep Odermatt in his sights, finishing 0.

18secs behind.

The German Alexander Schmid was third quickest 0.86secs back as only four skiers finished within one second of the Swiss.

Last season's overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault was down in 12th, 1.70secs behind.

The second round is scheduled for 1230GMT.

