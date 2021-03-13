UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Odermatt Seals Slovenia Slalom To Cut Pinturault's Overall Lead

Muhammad Rameez 8 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

Odermatt seals Slovenia slalom to cut Pinturault's overall lead

Marco Odermatt won Saturday's giant slalom in Slovenia to cut Alexis Pinturault's lead in the overall World Cup standings to 31 points

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Marco Odermatt won Saturday's giant slalom in Slovenia to cut Alexis Pinturault's lead in the overall World Cup standings to 31 points.

The Swiss skier, fourth and trailing by 0.61sec behind Loic Meillard after the first leg in Kranjska Gora, made the most of sunny benign conditions to excel in the second run and prevail by 1.06sec.

Meillard took second for a Swiss 1-2 from Stefan Brennsteiner at 1.09, the Austrian denying Pinturault for third spot by two hundredths of a second.

World champion Mathieu Faivre came in fifth.

As well as enhancing his big crystal globe prospects Odermatt displaced Pinturault at the top of the discipline standings which he now leads by 25 points with one giant slalom remaining in Lenzerheide next week.

Pinturault will be back on the Slovenian Alpine slope again on Sunday hoping to widen the gap in the slalom, the fifth last event of the season, with Odermatt absent.

Related Topics

World Lead Alpine Slovenia Sunday Event From Top

Recent Stories

Good news for mobile users as govt announces tax r ..

11 minutes ago

500 athletes from 30 countries face off at Abu Dha ..

31 minutes ago

DC directs to accelerate encroachments removal ope ..

3 seconds ago

HMC to notify removal of power generators from roa ..

5 seconds ago

DEWA wins 2020 Middle East and Africa Renewable De ..

2 hours ago

SEWA accomplishes a strategic water reservoir in K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.