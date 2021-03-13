UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Odermatt Seals Slovenia Slalom To Cut Pinturault's Overall Lead

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:17 PM

Odermatt seals Slovenia slalom to cut Pinturault's overall lead

Marco Odermatt won Saturday's giant slalom in Slovenia to cut Alexis Pinturault's lead in the overall World Cup standings to 31 points

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Marco Odermatt won Saturday's giant slalom in Slovenia to cut Alexis Pinturault's lead in the overall World Cup standings to 31 points.

The Swiss skier, fourth and trailing by 0.61sec behind Loic Meillard after the first leg in Kranjska Gora, made the most of sunny benign conditions to excel in the second run and prevail by 1.06sec.

Meillard took second for a Swiss 1-2 from Stefan Brennsteiner at 1.09, the Austrian denying Pinturault for third spot by two hundredths of a second.

World champion Mathieu Faivre came in fifth.

"I didn't think I'd be so quick on the second go, I didn't ski that well on the first run, I just tried to attack it to the limit," said the 23-year-old winner with a broad smile.

As well as enhancing his big crystal globe prospects Odermatt displaced Pinturault at the top of the discipline standings which he now leads by 25 points with one giant slalom remaining in Lenzerheide next week.

"It's a hammer blow," commented a downbeat Pinturault.

"I'm starting to get a little fed up of theses hundredths of a second falling on the wrong side." Pinturault will be back on the Slovenian slope again on Sunday hoping to widen the gap in the slalom, the fifth last event of the season, with Odermatt absent.

"I'm expecting a lot from this slalom, it will be important," added Pinturault.

Odermatt forecast "an almighty battle" for the overall title.

"With two slaloms to go he (Pinturault) has a slight advantage, we'll see how he gets on tomorrow."

Related Topics

Attack World Lead Slovenia Sunday Event From Top

Recent Stories

Station Commander, DG PHA visit newly constructed ..

4 seconds ago

At least three dead as Myanmar protests continue a ..

6 seconds ago

Smoke-emitting vehicles fined

7 seconds ago

Chelsea frustrated by Leeds stalemate

9 seconds ago

PM Advisor meets Punjab Chief Minister, discusses ..

11 seconds ago

Five EU Nations Ask Brussels for Summit on 'Unfair ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.