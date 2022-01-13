Odermatt soars to sixth win of the World Cup season

Marco Odermatt's dominance of the World Cup season shows no sign of abating as the Swiss swept to victory in Thursday's super-G for his sixth win of the campaign

The 24-year-old extended his lead in the overall standings at the halfway point of the season to 396 points over Norway's super-G specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

It was the first super-G contested at Wengen since 1994.

The race was originally set for Bormio in December, but was cancelled due to high temperatures at the Italian resort.

"It is unbelievable," said Odermatt.

"I was super-motivated today, the mountain is magnificent.

"I wanted to ski fast on this course that nobody knows in super-G, but I had no idea if that would work."