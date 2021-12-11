UrduPoint.com

Odermatt Takes Val D'Isere Giant Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:16 PM

Vald'Is re, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Marco Odermatt tightened his grip on the overall World Cup standings when he dominated the giant slalom in Val D'Isere on Saturday.

Odermatt beat Frenchman Alexis Pinturault by 0.59sec with Austrian Manuel Feller third at 1.24sec.

It was Odermatt's third victory of the season.

He took the lead on the first run and increased his edge on his closest rivals in the second, when the fastest times were set by skiers who went early and were already out of contention.

Odermatt leads both the overall and super-G standings. He also tops the super-G table.

