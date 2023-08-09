ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan's engagements with Sri Lanka and England have also been moved.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 9th, 2023) In a revised schedule for the highly anticipated One-Day International (ODI) World Cup set to unfold in India later this year, Pakistan and India are now scheduled to compete on October 14. The match is slated for Saturday at 2pm.

This shift was prompted by adjustments made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the event's timeline. The previous plan had Pakistan and India facing off on October 15. However, the alteration means that cricket enthusiasts can now look forward to the clash a day earlier.

Furthermore, Pakistan's participation in the tournament has seen further scheduling modifications. Pakistan's engagements with Sri Lanka and England have also been moved.

Their contest with Sri Lanka is now planned for October 10, a day earlier than initially scheduled. Meanwhile, their encounter with England has been postponed to November 11.

A series of other exciting matchups are also on the horizon as per the updated schedule. On October 10, Bangladesh and England are set to cross bats. October 12 will witness Australia and South Africa in action, followed by a clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 13. England and Afghanistan are scheduled to compete on October 15, while November 11 will feature an exciting match between Australia and Bangladesh. Lastly, India and the Netherlands will square off on November 12.