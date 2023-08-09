Open Menu

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India Showdown Set For Oct 14

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2023 | 06:06 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

Pakistan's engagements with Sri Lanka and England have also been moved.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 9th, 2023) In a revised schedule for the highly anticipated One-Day International (ODI) World Cup set to unfold in India later this year, Pakistan and India are now scheduled to compete on October 14. The match is slated for Saturday at 2pm.

This shift was prompted by adjustments made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the event's timeline. The previous plan had Pakistan and India facing off on October 15. However, the alteration means that cricket enthusiasts can now look forward to the clash a day earlier.

Furthermore, Pakistan's participation in the tournament has seen further scheduling modifications. Pakistan's engagements with Sri Lanka and England have also been moved.

Their contest with Sri Lanka is now planned for October 10, a day earlier than initially scheduled. Meanwhile, their encounter with England has been postponed to November 11.

A series of other exciting matchups are also on the horizon as per the updated schedule. On October 10, Bangladesh and England are set to cross bats. October 12 will witness Australia and South Africa in action, followed by a clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 13. England and Afghanistan are scheduled to compete on October 15, while November 11 will feature an exciting match between Australia and Bangladesh. Lastly, India and the Netherlands will square off on November 12.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Netherlands October November Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

31 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

1 hour ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

2 hours ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

3 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

6 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports