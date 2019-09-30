UrduPoint.com
Office-bearers Of Punjab Karate Association Elected

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:41 PM

Muhammad Jahangir and Muhammad Nadeem were elected as president and secretary of the Punjab Karate Association here on Monday at the general council meeting of the body

The house elected the office-bearers for a fresh term of four years, said a spokesman for the Punjab Karate Association while talking to APP.

Following were elected: President, Muhammad Jahangir, Chairman, Muhammad Tufail, Vice Presidents, Al Hasamul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Ansari, Lady Vice President, Uzma Asghar, Secretary, Muhammad Nadeem, Associate Secretaries, Muhammad Kashif, Tanveer Ahmed, teasurer, Quratul Ain.

Members of the executive body, Zahoor Ahmad, Tahir Afzal Awan, Khalid Haleem.

The house congratulated the newly elected President Muhammad Jahangir and all the office-bearers and members of the executive committee. On the occasion, Jahangir thanked all members of the general council and assured full support for promotion of karate in Punjab.

