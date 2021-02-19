Official of Hungarian Embassy in Islamabad inaugurate Teqball in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The officials of the Hungarian Embassy in Islamabad Friday formally launched the affairs of the Pakistan Teqball Federation, a Game originated by Hungary in the world.

The Teqball Game launching ceremony was also attended by the officials of the Hungarian Embassy including Tivadar Takacs, Deputy Head of Mission along with First Secretary Mr. Szabolcs Beni and Commercial Counsellor Dr. Istvan Grafjodi, Project Director PM 1000 Playground Murad Ali Mohmand.

President of the newly introduced Game Teqball in Pakistan Mian Absar Ali, Secretary Iqra Rehman, both are currently table tennis players and coaches, players and officials were also present during the colourful ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Tivadar Takacs, Deputy Head of the Mission, lauded the efforts being put in by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of all sports including Teqball.

He said the cooperations between Pakistan and Hungary is long lasting and Hungary has a key role in the promotion of various sports in the world because it is overall 9th in the ranking at Olympic level.

He said the Teqball is actually originated by Hungary and now Hungary got the honor of being the holding World Championship in the Games.

He said Pakistan is a brotherly country and has a key role in the world of sports because of the exciting talent of various Games and hopefully with the introduction of the Teqball to Pakistan the Games would attract more youth in the day's to come.

He said the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) donated four international level competition arena tables to Pakistan Teqball Federation for organising international events in future.

These four tables will be allocated all over Pakistan including two tables in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar and Swat) and one table each to Punjab and Sindh Provinces while another 56 tables are coming to Pakistan as a gift for the youth of Pakistan from the government of Hungary.

Mr. Tivadar Takács (Deputy Head of Mission) along with First Secretary Mr. Szabolcs Bényi and Commercial Counsellor Dr. István Grafjódi, Project Director PM 1000 Playground facilities later on visited Peshawar Sports Complex soon after launching the new Game Teqball in the lawn of Olympian Lala Rafique Sports Arena.

The guests are also there in a cake cutting ceremony before kicking the ball on the newly established Teqball table. He appreciated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for extending support in launching the newly introduced Teqball Game.

Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Murad Ali Mohmand, in his welcoming speech, highlighted the steps being taken by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of various sports.

He informed the delegation that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken steps for the establishment of mega projects for the development of sports infrastructure.

He said the government has allocated a handsome amount of US $ 142 million to ensure playground facilities to every youth of the province.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa youth badly suffered due to insurgency and militancy and during war in terror. Murad Ali Mohmand said that with matchless sacrifices of the Pakistan Army forces, now normalcy have been restored to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to the rest of the country.

Earlier, Mian Afsar Ali also welcomed the delegation to Peshawar and expressed the hope that their support and cooperation would be further cemented so that they would be able to promote the Games in Pakistan.