Officials'appointment For Pak-Sri Lanka Women Matches Confirmed: PCB

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:29 AM

T20I and ODI series will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi from Tuesday, May 24.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) The Pakistan cricket board on Wednesday confirmed the match officials’ appointments for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T2OI and ODI series which will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi from Tuesday, 24 May.

The Sri Lankan team arrives in Karachi on 19th May, the two teams will engage in a three-match T20I series with matches scheduled for 24, 26 and 28 May.

The three ODI matches which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship will be played on 1, 3 and 5 June.

Umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal and Imran Jawed will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties.

Ali Naqvi will be the match referee for the T20Is while Mohammad Javed Malik will perform the refereeing duties for the ODIs.

Umpire and match referee appointments:

24 May – 1st T20I, Karachi.

Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Imtiaz Iqbal (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

26 May – 2nd T20I, Karachi. Faisal Afridi and Imran Jawed (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

28 May – 3rd T20I, Karachi. Asif Yaqoob and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field), Imran Jawed (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

1 June – 1st ODI, Karachi. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Imran Jawed (reserve umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

3 June – 2nd ODI, Karachi. Faisal Afridi and Imran Jawed (on-field), Imtiaz Iqbal (reserve umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

5 June – 3rd ODI, Karachi. Asif Yaqoob and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field), Faisal Afridi (reserve umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee).

