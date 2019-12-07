UrduPoint.com
OGDCL Beats Sprint Petroleum By 150 Runs

Sat 07th December 2019

OGDCL beats Sprint Petroleum by 150 runs

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) defeated Sprint Petroleum by 150 runs in oil and gas T-20 tournament

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) defeated Sprint Petroleum by 150 runs in oil and gas T-20 tournament. OGDCL while batting first scored 199 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The openers batsmen crafted a magnificent partnership of 132 runs, in which Waqar Shah hammered 67 runs on 37 balls and Wasim Akram scored 52 runs on 44 balls.In reply Sprint Petroleum was all out for 49 runs in 12.5 overs. The OGDCL bowlers Ibrahim and Nasir Mehmood took three wickets each for 10 runs and 21 runs respectively . Man of the match award was given to Waqar Shah.

