UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ogier Bags Record 8th Monte Carlo Rally Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Ogier bags record 8th Monte Carlo rally title

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier celebrated a 50th world rally win by securing a record eighth Monte Carlo rally on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Frenchman, along with co-pilot Julien Ingrassia, mastered snow and ice on the final leg in the mountains above Monaco to head a Toyota 1-2, finishing 32.

6sec clear of team-mate Elfyn Evans.

Defending champion Thierry Neuville was third, a further 40.9sec off the pace in his Hyundai i20.

In winning the 89th edition of the Monte Carlo rally, held with no fans in accordance to coronavirus protocols, Ogier outdid compatriot Sebastien Loeb, the nine-time world champion who won the rally seven times.

Related Topics

World Snow Monaco Sunday Toyota Hyundai Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

18 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

1 hour ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

2 hours ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.