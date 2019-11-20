UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ogier Quits Citroen Prompting French Team To Pull Out Of WRC

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:55 PM

Ogier quits Citroen prompting French team to pull out of WRC

Six-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier has quit Citroen after just one year of his contract, prompting the French constructor to announce Wednesday that it is withdrawing from the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Six-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier has quit Citroen after just one year of his contract, prompting the French constructor to announce Wednesday that it is withdrawing from the World Rally Championship (WRC).

"Following the decision of @SebOgier to leave Citroen Racing after 2019 World Rally Championship season, @Citroen decided to withdraw from its @OfficialWRC programme in 2020 due to the absence of a first-class driver available for 2020 season," the team tweeted.

The Frenchman, who won the title every year from 2013 to 2018, has been linked heavily with a move to Toyota who have just seen 2019 world champion Ott Tanak leave for Hyundai.

Ogier joined Citroen on a two-year contract at the start of the 2019 season with the aim of securing a seventh successive title.

Related Topics

World Driver 2018 2019 2020 From Toyota Hyundai

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat India by three runs, qualify for fin ..

2 minutes ago

Arshad Khan suspended for one match

10 minutes ago

Govt committed to promote religious tourism in Pak ..

39 seconds ago

Campaigns about designated lane for slow moving ve ..

41 seconds ago

Mainly dry weather forecast, however rain/thunders ..

43 seconds ago

Concern expressed over rising price of wheat flour ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.