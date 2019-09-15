UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ogier Triumphs In Rally Of Turkey To Re-ignite Title Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Ogier triumphs in Rally of Turkey to re-ignite title race

Marmaris, Turkey, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Frenchman Sebastien Ogier emerged from the dust, rocks and searing heat to win the Rally of Turkey on Sunday to gain ground in the race for the world title.

It was Ogier's first win since Mexico in March and he comfortably beat Citroen teammate Esapekka Lappi by 34.7sec after the pair found the right formula to save their tyres on the testing terrain.

"It's great for our team, but it doesn't mean we have suddenly solved all our problems," said Ogier after Citroen sealed its first double of the season. "There's plenty of room for improvement, but we really needed those points." After 11 of the 14 races, Estonia's Ott Tanak leads the points table on 210, with seven-time world champion Ogier 17 points adrift.

Tanak had to pull out Saturday as his Toyota refused to start, but the car and driver were back in contention Sunday, winning the power stage and thereby earning five precious championship points.

In fact Tanak's comeback Sunday was all about stopping Ogier and he even drove without a spare tyre to lighten the weight of his Toyota on his way to the power stage win.

Belgian Thierry Neuville of Hyundai came eighth on the weekend and has dropped from second to third in the standings.

Next on the agenda will be the narrow muddy lanes of the Rally of Wales with the two other remaining dates in Catalunya and Australia.

Related Topics

World Australia Turkey Driver Car Wales Estonia Mexico March Sunday All From Toyota Hyundai Race Weight

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

26 minutes ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah, Tajikistan Chambers explore investment co ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches 4th networking series

56 minutes ago

C4IR UAE, World Economic Forum launch blockchain a ..

1 hour ago

GITEX to showcase next-gen technologies for busine ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.