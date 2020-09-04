Ogier wants to delay retirement after 'strange' season

Six-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier revealed on Friday he wants to delay retirement until next year rather than ending his career after this " bizarre" coronavirus-disrupted season

The Frenchman, 36, said he was hopeful of reaching agreement with Toyota to extend his current one-year contract until 2021.

"I feel I'm ready to stop and do something else as I've really appreciated this break," he said in Estonia where the world rally championship resumes after its near six month Covid-19 lockdown.

"But at the same time I don't want to stop after such a strange and shortened season.

"It would be good to compete in one more (season) which with a bit of luck will be more normal.

" Ogier had initially planned to end his career after one year with Toyota, the team he joined from Citroen.

"We haven't quite struck a deal yet but the will is there on both sides, the team's and mine, so hopefully we'll be able to sort it out soon," he said.

The world champion between 2013 and 2018 was speaking at a press conference ahead of the start of the delayed fourth rally of the truncated season.

He leads the WRC drivers standings by eight points from his Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans with defending champion Ott Tanak in fifth, 24 points adrift.