Ogier wins Rally of Italy in Toyota 1-2

Olbia, Italy, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :World champion Sebastien Ogier of Toyota claimed victory in the Rally of Italy on Sunday ahead of Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans and Belgium's Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

It was a 52nd World Rally Championship victory for Frenchman Ogier, allowing the seven-time world champion to extend his lead on Evans in the overall standings to 11 points after five of the 12 rounds.

Ogier, 37 and with Julien Ingrassia as co-pilot, had already won in Monte Carlo and Croatia this season, and his victory Sunday was a fourth career win on Sardinian soil.