Ohtani interpreter apologizes, takes 'responsibility': lawyer

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter issued an apology on Friday after appearing in court to face charges of stealing more than $16 million from the Japanese baseball star.

Defense attorney Michael Freedman said in a statement that translator Ippei Mizuhara wished to see the case against him resolved as quickly as possible in order to take responsibility for his actions.

"He wishes to apologize to Mr. Ohtani, the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and his family," Freedman said in the statement issued on Mizuhara's behalf.

"He is continuing to cooperate with the legal process and is hopeful that he can reach an agreement with the government to resolve this case as quickly as possible so that he can take responsibility."

Mizuhara has been charged with bank fraud after a federal investigation found he allegedly plundered $16 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.