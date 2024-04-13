Ohtani Interpreter Apologizes, Takes 'responsibility': Lawyer
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 06:19 PM
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter issued an apology on Friday after appearing in court to face charges of stealing more than $16 million from the Japanese baseball star
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter issued an apology on Friday after appearing in court to face charges of stealing more than $16 million from the Japanese baseball star.
Defense attorney Michael Freedman said in a statement that translator Ippei Mizuhara wished to see the case against him resolved as quickly as possible in order to take responsibility for his actions.
"He wishes to apologize to Mr. Ohtani, the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and his family," Freedman said in the statement issued on Mizuhara's behalf.
"He is continuing to cooperate with the legal process and is hopeful that he can reach an agreement with the government to resolve this case as quickly as possible so that he can take responsibility."
Mizuhara has been charged with bank fraud after a federal investigation found he allegedly plundered $16 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Recent Stories
Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series
US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war's spread
Adventure sports enthusiasts flick to Galiyat enjoying snow games amid rainy wea ..
17 dacoits arrested, looted items,weapons recovered
Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing
Middle East tensions weigh on markets
More Stories From Sports
-
Chief Minister KP greets squash players for winning medals in Junior Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series3 minutes ago
-
Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals3 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing3 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing3 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing3 minutes ago
-
Ex-Resistance Olympic torch-bearer still wants to 'change the world'1 day ago
-
Djokovic, Sinner into Monte Carlo quarters as Medvedev rages1 day ago
-
Pak squash team displays top notch in Australia Jr Squash C’ship2 days ago
-
Furious Medvedev knocked out by Khachanov in Monte Carlo2 days ago
-
Mbappe for once fails to deliver to leave PSG up against it2 days ago
-
New tickets to be released 100 days from Paris Olympics3 days ago