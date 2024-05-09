Ohtani Interpreter To Plead Guilty Over $17 Mn Fraud: US Justice Dept
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 09, 2024 | 05:57 PM
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter has agreed to plead guilty over charges of illegally transferring nearly $17 million from the baseball star's bank account in order to pay off gambling debts, the United States Justice Department said Wednesday
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter has agreed to plead guilty over charges of illegally transferring nearly $17 million from the baseball star's bank account in order to pay off gambling debts, the United States Justice Department said Wednesday.
Ippei Mizuhara, 39, will plead guilty to one count of bank fraud -- punishable by up to 30 years in prison -- and one count of filing a false tax return, which carries a maximum sentence of three years, the Justice Department said.
Federal prosecutors have said Mizuhara -- Ohtani's long-time friend and confidant -- plundered millions from the Los Angeles Dodgers ace's bank account to fund an "insatiable appetite" for gambling.
Mizuhara is expected to formally enter his guilty plea in the coming weeks, with arraignment scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on May 14.
"The extent of this defendant's deception and theft is massive," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement on Wednesday.
"He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit," Estrada added.
Japanese sensation Ohtani, currently the biggest star in baseball, joined the Dodgers last December in a record-breaking $700 million deal -- the richest contract in North American sports history.
Tyler Hatcher, special agent in charge from the Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation unit, said the probe had revealed Mizuhara "not only stole from Mr Ohtani, but also that he lied to the IRS about his income."
"Mr Mizuhara exploited his relationship with Mr Ohtani to bankroll his own irresponsibility," Hatcher said in a statement.
Mizuhara's guilty plea had been expected.
After an initial court appearance last month, his lawyer said he wished to apologize to "Ohtani, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball" for his actions and sought a swift resolution so he can "take responsibility."
Recent Stories
2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
More Stories From Sports
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final9 minutes ago
-
28th edition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Golf Championship-2024 begins2 hours ago
-
PBCC gearing up to host 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup2 hours ago
-
Pak Taekwondo teams to participate in Asian C'ships3 hours ago
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final9 minutes ago
-
Kewell seeks coaching redemption in AFC Champions League final8 minutes ago
-
Kewell seeks coaching redemption in AFC Champions League final8 minutes ago
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final6 minutes ago
-
Ohtani interpreter to plead guilty over $17 mln fraud: US Justice Dept6 minutes ago
-
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown18 hours ago
-
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games18 hours ago
-
16th CNS international squash championship begins20 hours ago