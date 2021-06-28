Ohtani puts on a hitting clinic as Angels rally to beat Rays

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Japan's Shohei Ohtani blasted a 384-foot opposite field home run and had three RBIs as the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday.

Two-way player Ohtani batted three-for-four and belted his 25th homer of the season in the top of the ninth inning for the Angels, who snapped a five-game MLB losing skid.

In the fourth inning, Ohtani was walked by Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. He stole second, and three batters later scored on an RBI single by Phil Gosselin, who also hit three-for-four.

He lined a double over the head of Tampa outfielder Manuel Margot in the sixth inning, which scored David Fletcher to make it 2-1 for the Angels in St.

Petersburg, Florida.

Ohtani then tied the contest 4-4 in the seventh with an RBI triple to right field with two outs as the Angels beat the Rays for the first time in seven tries this season.

Pitcher Tony Watson picked up the win in relief, and Raisel Iglesias earned his 13th save.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval gave up three runs on four hits, struck out six and walked two in five innings.

The loss also ended the Rays' four-game winning streak.