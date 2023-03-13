UrduPoint.com

Ohtani Sounds Warning After Perfect Japan Reach Baseball Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Ohtani sounds warning after perfect Japan reach baseball quarter-finals

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the World Baseball Classic in Sunday's win over Australia, then warned quarter-final opponents Italy that his unbeaten team "can score runs from anywhere".

Facing just his second pitch of the game, Ohtani blasted a huge three-run shot that almost hit an advertising board with his own face on it, to set Japan on their way to a 7-1 win over the Australians.

The victory meant Japan topped Pool B with a perfect four-for-four record and set up a quarter-final showdown with Italy on Thursday.

Ohtani said that hitting a home run at the tournament had been "a dream since childhood" and warned that he is not the only threat in a Japan team packed with talent.

"We can score runs from anywhere and our pitchers are so stubborn," he said.

"We're playing really well but there are strong teams out there waiting for us and I want us to get ready for that." Japan's early barrage was so fierce that Australia replaced starting pitcher Will Sherriff before the first inning had even finished.

Australia manager Dave Nilsson called Japan the "best team in the world" and said their performance had been "no surprise".

"I think the turning point was when Ohtani hit that ball about 500 feet in the first inning," he said.

"Any time they get a lead early in the game, they're going to be very tough to chase down.

" - Pool A chaos - Japan have assembled a star-studded squad combining the best of the domestic league with major league stars like Ohtani.

Expectation is building that they can win the title for a record third time and manager Hideki Kuriyama said he was "relieved" to clinch a place in the quarter-finals.

"All I was thinking about was getting out of the group and moving on," he said.

"Some of our play was good and there are some things that we still have to work on. First of all, we're moving on and I'm relieved about that." Australia, who got a consolation ninth-inning home run from Alex Hall, can join Japan in reaching the quarter-finals if they beat the Czech Republic in their final group game on Monday.

They would play Cuba in Tokyo on Wednesday after a chaotic end to Pool A, which was being played in the Taiwanese city of Taichung.

All five teams finished with identical records of two wins and two defeats, but Cuba emerged as group winners with Italy also going through as runners-up thanks to a complicated tiebreaker system.

The Netherlands, who won their first two games, were eliminated after a 7-1 loss to Italy.

Taiwan went out after losing 7-1 to Cuba, while Panama also missed the cut.

In Pool B action earlier on Sunday, South Korea beat the Czech Republic 7-3 to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo Taichung Lead Italy Panama Japan Czech Republic South Korea Cuba Netherlands Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

24 seconds ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

3 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.