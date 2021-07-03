Los Angeles, July 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Angels phenom showed his record-setting power once again as his two homers boosted his league-leading season total to 30. His 29th broke Mike Trout's Angels record for most homers before the all-star break.

His 30th homer at Angel Stadium made him the first American League player to record 30 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his team's first 81 games of the season.

Sammy Sosa (Chicago, 1998) and Albert Pujols (St. Louis, 2009) are the only other two players to have accomplished the feat -- though they did not do so while working a full load as a starting pitcher.

Ohtani, who was named AL player of the month earlier in the day, also wowed the crowd with his speed on the base paths Friday, With the score tied 7-7 in the ninth, Jared Walsh smacked a line drive to shallow right field for Ohtani to narrowly score from second base.

Ohtani -- who also has a 3.60 earned run average as a pitcher -- began the inning with a walk. He then stole his 13th base of the season to reach second.

His heroics come one day after he was named to his first MLB all-star game as a designated hitter for the contest on July 13 in Denver. He is also entered in the Home Run Derby on all-star weekend.