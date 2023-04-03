OIC Expresses Solidarity with Indonesia Regarding the Hosting of the FIFA Youth World Cup

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its solidarity with Indonesia in its position rejecting the participation of the team of Israel, the occupying power, in the FIFA Youth World Cup matches that were to be organized in Indonesia this year

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03 April, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its solidarity with Indonesia in its position rejecting the participation of the team of Israel, the occupying power, in the FIFA Youth World Cup matches that were to be organized in Indonesia this year.



It considered this principled position as an embodiment of Indonesia’s unfailing commitment to support the Palestinian cause and its absolute rejection of the aggressive Israeli occupation policies towards the Palestinian people.



The OIC also expressed, at the same time, its dissatisfaction with the decision of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) to strip Indonesia of the right to host these sporting events.