UrduPoint.com

OIC Expresses Solidarity With Indonesia Regarding The Hosting Of The FIFA Youth World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 03:08 PM

OIC Expresses Solidarity with Indonesia Regarding the Hosting of the FIFA Youth World Cup

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its solidarity with Indonesia in its position rejecting the participation of the team of Israel, the occupying power, in the FIFA Youth World Cup matches that were to be organized in Indonesia this year

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03 April, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its solidarity with Indonesia in its position rejecting the participation of the team of Israel, the occupying power, in the FIFA Youth World Cup matches that were to be organized in Indonesia this year.


It considered this principled position as an embodiment of Indonesia’s unfailing commitment to support the Palestinian cause and its absolute rejection of the aggressive Israeli occupation policies towards the Palestinian people.


The OIC also expressed, at the same time, its dissatisfaction with the decision of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) to strip Indonesia of the right to host these sporting events.

Related Topics

Football World Israel FIFA Same Indonesia OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 ..

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

55 minutes ago
 DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai ..

DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai in Q1 2023

55 minutes ago
 Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

3 hours ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.