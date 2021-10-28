Oklahoma City come from 26-point deficit to beat Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 26 points deficit to win against the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 in a Wednesday NBA game, which was their first victory this season

Oklahoma guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points to be his team's top scorer at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City.

Gilgeous-Alexander had nine rebounds.

Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley added 20 points. Thunder rookie Josh Giddey scored 18 points and produced 10 assists for the winning side.

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis scored 30 points to be the game's highest scorer.

Davis took eight rebounds as well.

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook displayed a solid performance in Oklahoma as he tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

Westbrook separately made 10 turnovers, which is a negative statistics for himself and the Lakers.

The Lakers were handed their third loss. They have a 2-3 win/loss record.

Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder got their first win to end their poor form in the 2021-22 season.