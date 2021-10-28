UrduPoint.com

Oklahoma City Come From 26-point Deficit To Beat Lakers

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:33 PM

Oklahoma City come from 26-point deficit to beat Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 26 points deficit to win against the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 in a Wednesday NBA game, which was their first victory this season

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 26 points deficit to win against the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 in a Wednesday NBA game, which was their first victory this season.

Oklahoma guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points to be his team's top scorer at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City.

Gilgeous-Alexander had nine rebounds.

Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley added 20 points. Thunder rookie Josh Giddey scored 18 points and produced 10 assists for the winning side.

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis scored 30 points to be the game's highest scorer.

Davis took eight rebounds as well.

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook displayed a solid performance in Oklahoma as he tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

Westbrook separately made 10 turnovers, which is a negative statistics for himself and the Lakers.

The Lakers were handed their third loss. They have a 2-3 win/loss record.

Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder got their first win to end their poor form in the 2021-22 season.

Related Topics

Poor Los Angeles Oklahoma City From Top

Recent Stories

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of r ..

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of roti

1 minute ago
 Quality health services to be ensured in South Pun ..

Quality health services to be ensured in South Punjab: Secretary health

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

11 minutes ago
 Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 ..

Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 calendar

1 minute ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish R ..

European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish Resilience Plans - Vice Preside ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.