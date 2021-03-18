Old bikes, wooden stools: Gabon Paralympic athletes 'make do'

Owendo, Gabon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :With a personal record of 100 metres in 11.76 seconds, Gabon's Davy Moukagni has every reason to dream of mounting the podium at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in August.

But lacking funding from the government and sponsors, the 28-year-old sprinter has to train on a neglected, grassy high-school track riddled with sharp stones.

The lane lines on the track have been all but erased by the passage of time and other feet.

But these are problems that the young athlete and his two team mates are sadly used to.

"The first time I used starting blocks was in an official competition," Moukagni says. "I was all disoriented."At the Owendo stadium, some 10 kilometres (six miles) from the capital Libreville, the runner takes off like a bullet, throwing everything he has into training for the 100 and 200m under the watchful eye of his coach.

"I make do with what I have. We have no equipment -- I'm getting by like a real Gabonese," Moukagni quips, cracking a smile.