UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Ravians Beat VC XI In Festival Hockey Match

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Old Ravians beat VC XI in festival hockey match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Old Ravians XI beat Vice Chancellor XI 4-1 to win the festival hockey match here at historic Oval ground of Government College University on Saturday.

Eminent international hockey players including Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) former President Akhtar Rasool Ch, Asian Hockey Federation Chief Executive Tayyab Akram Ch. former Olympians Manzoor Senior, Manzoor Junior and Tahir Zaman took part in the match at their alma mater and also shared their life experiences with the university's sportsmen.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Chairman Sports board Ammad Uppal and Director Sports Muhammad Waseem were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi pledged to make GCU one of the finest sports nurseries in Pakistan and producing and grooming sportsmen for national teams in all sports.

He appreciated the participation of a large number of Old Ravian Olympians in the festival hockey match, saying that they are the pride of GCU.

He announced establishing Hockey Complex at the new campus of GCU to revive this sports among the students of GCU.

PHF Former President Akhtar Rasool said Pakistan had lacked behind in sports because the government and premier educational institutions of the country had completely neglected it. He said that without the support of universities like GCU, Pakistan hockey could not regain its lost glory.

He also remembered that he had graduated from the Government College, Lahore and during his college days, he remained the captain of the College Hockey team. He was also awarded "Roll of Honor" and "College Color" for his excellent performance in hockey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Sports GCU All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Hope Probe’s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

2 hours ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

4 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

4 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.