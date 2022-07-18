UrduPoint.com

Old-style Scoreboard Charm As Zimbabwe Blast Into T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 18, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Old-style scoreboard charm as Zimbabwe blast into T20 World Cup

Under the gaze of an enormous, old-fashioned manually-operated scoreboard, Zimbabwe came up with all the right numbers at the weekend as they qualified for the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time since 2016

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the gaze of an enormous, old-fashioned manually-operated scoreboard, Zimbabwe came up with all the right numbers at the weekend as they qualified for the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time since 2016.

Craig Ervine's team clinched their ticket to Australia in October when they beat Papua New Guinea in their semi-final last Friday in the country's second largest and southern city of Bulawayo.

They then iced the cake with a 37-run win over the Netherlands, who also qualified, in the final at the city's Queens sports Club, a throwback to another age when cricket did not rely so heavily on the bells and whistles of modern technology.

Established in 1890 when Zimbabwe was still the British colony of Rhodesia, the ground was inevitably named after Queen Victoria. It became a regular venue for many touring sides and hosted its first Test match in 1994.

In spite of the coloured clothes and frenetic pace of a T20 match, there is still an old-world charm about Queens.

The stately pavilion stands proud and the ground is ringed by trees that create a panoramic umbrella for spectators sitting on the grass out of the sun, making it one of the most picturesque venues in the world.

But one key feature stands out: the scoreboard which reaches back into the 20th century, perhaps even earlier, for its display and methods of delivering information to the public.

A team of shadowy figures ghost their way around inside the great box, all black and yellow, manually changing Names and numbers.

Adding up scores on the aged scoreboard, energetic young men, including aspiring cricketers and passionate fans, operate seamlessly in coordination with scorers waving papers from behind a glass screen in the media box some 200 metres away on the other side of the ground.

Hand gesture communication is sometimes overridden by radio communication to verify and clarify figures.

Related Topics

Cricket Century T20 World Technology Australia Sports Victoria Young Bulawayo Papua New Guinea Zimbabwe Netherlands October 2016 Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

2 minutes ago
 Legendary Ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan remembered

Legendary Ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan remembered

2 minutes ago
 Boeing lands vast Delta MAX jets deal as Farnborou ..

Boeing lands vast Delta MAX jets deal as Farnborough opens

2 minutes ago
 SSP reshuffle police officials posted at 3 police ..

SSP reshuffle police officials posted at 3 police stations on complaint of famil ..

1 hour ago
 US to Build Talent Pipeline for 700,000 Cybersecur ..

US to Build Talent Pipeline for 700,000 Cybersecurity Jobs - White House

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.